Rachae Corrinne Fehr, 32, Janesville, died Sunday, May 2, at University Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Shirley M. Hatcher, 92, Janesville, died March 21 at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Richard A. Kitzman, 74, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday, May 1, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Marianne J. Kuecker, 67, Beloit, died Saturday, May 1, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. May 11 at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.