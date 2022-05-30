Den Adler, 78, Janesville, died Thursday, May 26, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ruth A. (Urbanowski) Beggs, 95, Janesville, died Sunday, May 29, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. William’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Sharon L. (Sweeney) Clase, 80, Delavan, died May 21 at home. Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 1, at Cedar Bluff Cemetery, Rockford, Illinois. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Robert L. Corning Jr., 74, Janesville, died Saturday, May 28, at home. Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Richard H. Everson, 71, Elkhorn, died Thursday, May 26, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Virgil V. Gorgas Jr., 77, Milton, died Friday, May 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bradley A. Haines, 63, Janesville, died Thursday, May 26, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lora Lee Horton, 68, Beloit, died Thursday, May 26, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Stephen M. “Steve” Iseli, 61, Janesville, died Tuesday, May 24, at home. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Sidney J. Noss, 93, Beloit, died Sunday, May 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lawrence R. Schantz, 92, Milton, died Friday, May 27, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Private services will be held. Gunderson Funeral Home, Madison, is assisting the family.
Emory Thompson, 97, Janesville, died May 22 at home. Services were held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, assisted the family.
Mary Wallace, 82, Beloit, died Thursday, May 26, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
