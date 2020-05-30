Dennis L. Jones, 74, Indianford, died Thursday at home. Private services are planned. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Esther M. Jordan, 85, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Walter Jared VanKraanen, 22, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Charles R. Waite, 86, Kingsford, Michigan, formerly of Janesville, died Friday at his daughter’s home in Janesville. Graveside services will be June 13 in Quinnesec, Michigan. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.