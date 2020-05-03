Bonnie B. Ahlert, 92, Clinton, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Fralene F. Bennett, 69, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy Dickinson, 80, Edgerton, died Thursday at Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.