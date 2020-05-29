Michael D. Burdick, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Private services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frank Winger Douglas, 95, Janesville, died Wednesday at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donna Jean Langone, 93, Beloit, died Monday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. No services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Darnise A. Machen, 68, Beloit, died Wednesday at UW Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Arthur Millard, 72, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Salvador G. Ruiz, 97, Johnsburg, Illinois, and Elkhorn, died Saturday at RidgeStone Terrace, Elkhorn. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Private family visitation will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Lloyd D. Swenson, 87, Evansville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private family services will be held. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Bruce Walters, 65, of Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lola A. Williams, 62, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.