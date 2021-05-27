John S. Gibson, 66, Janesville, died Tuesday, May 25, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Douglas R. "Doug" Hansen, 72, Marquette, Michigan, died Wednesday, May 26, at home. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Bass Creek Golf Club, town of Plymouth. Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral & Cremation Services, Marquette, Michigan, is assisting the family.
John R. Olinger, 67, Elkhorn, died Sunday, May 22, at Aurora Summit Medical Center, Summit. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services June 5 at the funeral home.
Dennis J. Venable, 63, Janesville/Edgerton, died Monday, May 23, at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.