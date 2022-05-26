Brittany L. Barritt, 34, Beloit, died Wednesday, May 25, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Therese M. Creighton, 65, Evansville, died Tuesday, May 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Albany. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Richard “Tom” Nightingale, 77, Beloit, died May 15 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Berean Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Peter M. Papa, 86, West Allis, died Saturday, May 21, at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, June 4, at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, West Allis. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 4 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Bertha Quince, 64, Beloit, died Friday, May 20, in Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 3, at Family Worship Center, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 3 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
