Edwin Brien, 94, Delavan, died Wednesday, May 26, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey Allen Lund, 60, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 26, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Jacqueline Marie (Jacquet) Melvin, 99, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, May 23, at home. Private services will be held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Timothy Wynn Weaver, 50, Los Angeles, formerly of Beloit, died March 8 in Los Angeles. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, May 29, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.