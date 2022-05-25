Ronald A. Meyer, 88, Darien, died May 24, 2022, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Debra M. Schmidt, 66, Milton, died May 23, 2022, at home. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton from 5PM-7PM and from 10AM until the start of the services at the church.
Dianne Hanna, 58, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died May 15, 2022, at her home. A celebration of life will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Wesley CME church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Winston Hughart, 90, Janesville, died May 24, 2022, at Evansville Manor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Timothy A. Bechtol, 74, of Janesville, died May 25, 2022, at home. A service will be held at 11AM on WEDS, June 1st at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 4PM until 6PM on TUES at the Funeral Home; and will continue from 10AM until time of service WEDS.
Charles Edward Trow, 95, Evansville, died May 22, 2022, Albany Oaks, Albany. Funeral Services will be Tuesday May 31, 2022 at Albany First Methodist Church at 12:00pm. Visitation will be from 10am Tuesday until time of service at the church. Arrangements by Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
