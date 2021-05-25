Marvin W. Barger, 77, Janesville, died Saturday, May 22, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carlos Alberto Cruz Portillo, 27, Janesville, died Thursday, May 20, at home. Celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory's Life Celebration Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of celebration May 29 at the funeral home.
Patrick "Mike" Kelley, 80, Sharon, died Nov. 29 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Goodland Memorial Park, Sharon.
Fredrick V. Taylor, 72, Edgerton, died Sunday, May 23, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.