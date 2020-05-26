Norma L. Kepler, 81, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit.
Margaret “Marge” L. Pulcine, 82, Edgerton, died Saturday at home. Private services are planned. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Margaret E. (Arnhoelter) Strassburg, 86, formerly of Elkhorn, died Friday at Lincolnshire Place Memory Care, Loves Park, Illinois. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Hazel Ridge Cemetery, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Emma J. Torgeson, 89, Delavan, died Sunday at home. Private services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.