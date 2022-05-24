Karl Reinke, 95, Lake Geneva, died February 6, 2022, Lakeland Medical Center.. Memorial service will be on May 28th, 2022 at 12:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10:00am till the time of service at the church. To post an online condolence, www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting.
Mary L. (Jessee) Kutsche, 74, Lake Geneva, died May 19, 2022, at her residence. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.
Helen A. (Erickson) Grunden, 82, Lake Geneva, died May 20, 2022, at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center-South Shore. A visitation will be held at the funeral home (515 Center St., Lake Geneva) on June 5 from 10am-12pm, with a service to follow at noon. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.
Loretta A. Rickard, 86, Milton, died May 22, 2022, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Memorial service to be held at 12PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Congregational Church, Milton. Visitation will be held on Thursday at church from 11AM-12PM. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton are assisting the family.
Butch E. Kraus Jr., 73, Edgerton, died May 23, 2022, Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Milton United Methodist Church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton is assisting the family.
