William T. Hills, 84, Janesville, died Thursday, May 20, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David L. McLean, 65, Janesville, died Sunday, May 23, at home. Services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services May 27 at the funeral home.
Rose Marie (Kuster) Peabody, 94, Milton, died Sunday, May 23, in Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kip Ross, 36, Williams Bay, died Monday, May 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Lakeland Community Church, town of Delavan. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until the time of services May 27 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Carolyn I. Williams, 71, Delavan, died Monday, May 24, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.