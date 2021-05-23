Sharmian Jessie, 70, Janesville, died Saturday, May 22, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
