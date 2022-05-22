Mary K. (Rehm) Anton, 67, Edgerton, died Thursday, May 19, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Allen E. “Bud” Farrington, 90, Edgerton, died Saturday, May 21, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janeville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 27 at the church.
Jean A. Farris, 94, Janesville, died Thursday, May 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Schneider Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 26 at the funeral home.
James D. Franklin, 47, Brooklyn, died May 13 in the town of Dunkirk. Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services May 25 at the funeral home.
Jeannine D. Kakuske, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 25 at the funeral home.
Joyce M. Leahy, 82, Janesville, died Saturday, May 21, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas L. Lindemann, 75, Evasnville, died Thursday, May 19, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services May 27 at the funeral home.
Doreen M. McDonald, 59, Stoughton, died Friday, May 20, at University Hospital, Madison. Sservices will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services May 26 at the funeral home.
Marlene Mounce, 85, Dilworth, Minnesota, formerly Janesville, died May 5 at Serenity Assisted Living, Dilworth, Minnesota. Services were held. Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, Minnesota, assisted the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.