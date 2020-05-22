Betty Jean Evans, 91, Janesville, died Friday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private graveside services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Karen L. Maurina, 79, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn is assisting the family.
Harold C. Olson, 73, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.