Bonnie McKinney, 66, Darien, died May 16 at home. Services will be held at noon on Friday, May 26, at Harvestpoint Church in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.

Robert “Bob” F. Teal, Jr., 63, of Janesville, died May 18 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.