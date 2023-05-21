Bonnie McKinney, 66, Darien, died May 16 at home. Services will be held at noon on Friday, May 26, at Harvestpoint Church in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.
Robert “Bob” F. Teal, Jr., 63, of Janesville, died May 18 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.
Sandra A. “Sandy” (Maves) Huebner, 77, of Edgerton, died May 19 at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton, with visitation on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Dionicio Gonzales, 85, Delavan, died May 18 at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Rosemary E. Kellner, 81, Janesville, died May 17 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. Burial service will be Wednesday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Stephanie Ann Bacich-Stark, 55, Delavan, died May 19 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. No services have been planned. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.
Donald J. Schultz, 57, Janesville, died May 15 at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Raymond J. Stuttgen, 80, of Janesville, died May 18 at the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, and again on Thursday at church from 10 a.m. until mass.
Mildred L Hill, 94, Edgerton, died May 20 at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Private family services will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Arlene M. DeGarmo, 86, Janesville, died May 20 at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
