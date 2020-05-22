Adam John Eichman, 91, Beloit, died Tuesday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. No public services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Nicholas C. Jarrett, 33, Darien, died Wednesday in Delavan. Private family services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Joyce Jegerlehner, 85, formerly of Janesville, died May 15 in Cape Coral, Florida. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patricia A. Kohler, 82, Eagle River, formerly of Delavan, died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield. A private family visitation was held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Elaine M. Ulrich, 89, of Capron, Illinois, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Pauline L. Zweifel, 95, Brodhead, died Tuesday in Janesville. Services will be at noon Tuesday at Everson Funeral Home, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.