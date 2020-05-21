David A. Adams, 72, Beloit, died Wednesday at Sun Valley Terrace, Beloit. No services are planned. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Patricia Starks, 27, Beloit, died Monday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ricardo Zarate-Hernandez, 48, Janesville, died Monday at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.