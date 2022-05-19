Craig Aarstad, 61, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 18, at home. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Darcy Lynn Brick, 54, Beloit, died Wednesday, May 18, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daniel C. Elmer, 67, Janesville, died Tuesday, May 17, at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Floyd A. Hayes, 71, Evansville, died Wednesday, May 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Richard Raymond Koehler, 90, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday, May 17, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Memorial services will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Marian M. "Sis" Mallu, 90, Janesville, died Thursday, May 19, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services May 25 at the funeral home.
Phillip J. "PJ" Scott, 41, Janesville, died Monday, May 16, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
