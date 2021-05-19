Richard J. Casper, 75, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 19, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 22 at the funeral home.
Gregory P. "Hack" Hacker, 73, Janesville, died Tuesday, May 18, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John F. P. Washtock, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 19, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.