Peggy Ann Bell, 62, Beloit, died May 12 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be at noon Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. To watch a livestream of the service, go to hansengravitt.com.
Kimberly Givhan, 51, Madison, died Thursday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sylvia Jean Holloway, 74, Belvidere, Illinois, died Monday at Alden Debes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sonya Wright, 44, Rockford, Illinois, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.