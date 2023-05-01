Linda S. (Havelka) Brausen, 75, Janesville, died April 26 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison. A graveside service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.
Ken David Waste, 40, Clinton, died December 14, 2022, in Beloit. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 6 at Herb Reffue Park, 404 High Street, Clinton. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, of Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family.
Thomas L. “Tom” Hancock, 77, Edgerton, died April 29 at home. No services will be held at this time. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Mary Ann Bienash, 71, of Janesville, died May 1 at the Bay in Beloit. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a committal service at Bethel Cemetery.
Stuart M Blum, 65, of Janesville, died April 28 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation, Fond du Lac. Burial services will be at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Virginia M Scarborough, 95, of Edgerton, died April 30 at home. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. May 11 at the funeral home.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.