Linda S. (Havelka) Brausen, 75, Janesville, died April 26 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison. A graveside service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Ken David Waste, 40, Clinton, died December 14, 2022, in Beloit. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 6 at Herb Reffue Park, 404 High Street, Clinton. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, of Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family.