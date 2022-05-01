Beverly Jean (Spoden) Bobolz, 83, Avalon, died Friday, April 29, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Terrance "Terry" Eibergen, 73, Janesville, died April 24 at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services May 7 at the funeral home.
Robert A. Ellis, 67, Janesville, died Saturday, April 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday, May 6, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Luther O. "Luke" Fingerson, 94, Janesville, died Saturday, April 30, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 5 at the funeral home.
Devon M. Hills, 30, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 26, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Leroy R. Zarnstorff, 87, Beloit, died Friday, April 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
