Richard L. Miller, 71, Edgerton, died May 16, 2022, at home. A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be on Friday May 27, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
James H Dumke, 73, of Janesville, died May 18, 2022, at home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Tad M. Tucker Sr., 87, Janesville, died May 17, 2022, at home.. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12PM-2:30PM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
Priscilla Ann "Penny" (Arnold) Grignon, 74, of Beloit, died May 15, 2022, at her home. Services are 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is prior to the services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Committal at Baldwin Cemetery will follow the services. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Timothy A. "Tim" Frank, 64, of Janesville, died May 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. Funeral services are at 3 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be at the church from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20th. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lynette Ann (Falk) Wagman, 65, of Janesville, died May 14, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center, Stoughton.. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
