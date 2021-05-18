Gregory Wayland Arnold, 61, Kenosha and Milton, died Monday, May 17, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Celebration of life will be at a later time. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Mary D. Chrionis-Evans, 72, Lake Geneva, died Friday, May 14, at home. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Laurel Gay (Johnson) Herich, 86, Lake Geneva, died May 11 at Village Glen Memory Care of Geneva Crossing, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services May 21 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Arland L. "Al" Nordin, 77, Janesville, died Friday, May 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Kerry Jerome Owens Sr., 49, Beloit, died May 2 in Beloit. Services will be at noon Thursday, May 20, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services May 20 at the funeral home.
Terri Sue Ross, 71, Janesville, died Saturday, May 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Diana Lee (Turner) Winger, 58, Lake Geneva, died March 3 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.