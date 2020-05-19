David J. Adams, 77, Milton, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Marguarite Ames, 66, Orfordville, died Sunday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Adrianne Duncan, 52, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael Easton, 53, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 6 p.m. July 12 at Riverside Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bartley Furey, 79, Janesville, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald L. Gilbert, 95, Edgerton, died Sunday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services are planned, and a celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Robert Hawkins, 72, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Martha M. Kufrin, 96, Janesville, died Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Howard Schoeller, 94, Janesville, died Saturday at Rock Haven, Janesville. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara Schoff Wheelock, 76, Delavan, died Sunday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services are planned and memorial services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.