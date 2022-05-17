Mark E.W. Davis I, 60, Janesville, died Monday, May 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the funeral home.
Grant Delzer, 21, Shawano County, died Friday, May 13, in the town of Washington. Memorial services will be at noon Monday, May 23, at Fulton Congregational Church, Fulton. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 23 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Mao Duong, 79, Janesville, died Monday, May 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Margie Paul, 81, Janesville, died Monday, May 16, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Joseph “Joe” “Blow” Phillips, 71, Janesville, died March 21 at home. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Devil’s Staircase Pavilion in Riverside Park, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rosemary A. “Rosie” (Simonson) Phillips, 69, Janesville, died Sept. 27, 2020, at home. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Devil’s Staircase Pavilion in Riverside Park, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy Lee Ray, 71, Woodstock, Illinois, died May 1 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Phyllis Anne Turner, 76, Janesville, died Monday, May 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Turning Point Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 25 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald Utzig, 80, Beloit, died Monday, May 16, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services May 21 at the funeral home.
Milton R. “Woody” Woodman, 90, Janesville, died Feb. 6 in Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Hazel Ridge Cemetery, Elkhorn. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.