Marie S. (Krause) Graf, 79, Lake Geneva, died Friday, May 14, in Lake Geneva. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at St. Catherine Cemetery, town of Clinton. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Carol Ann Meier, 77, Evansville, died Sunday, May 16, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services May 21 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home , Evansville.
Patricia A. Steadman, 88, Janesville, died Saturday, May 15, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, May 20, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services May 20 at the park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.