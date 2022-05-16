William G Brown, 73, Janesville, died Saturday, May 14, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Priscilla Ann “Penny” (Arnold) Grignon, 74, Beloit, died Sunday, May 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kenneth B. Hanson, 70, Elkhorn, died Thursday, May 12, at Specialty Select Hospital, West Allis. Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, Elkhorn, and at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Stanfold Lutheran Church, Rice Lake. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services May 20 at the church in Elkhorn and from 9 a.m. until the time of services June 4 at the church in Rice Lake. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Randy Wallace Horkey, 63, Beloit, died Friday, May 13, at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Calvary Tabernacle Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services May 19 at the church. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.
Richard D. Ostrowski, 71, Janesville, died Saturday, May 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Christopher Rossmiller, 57, Elkhorn, died Sunday, May 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 18 at the funeral home.
Bruce H. Tacke, 79, Janesville, died Friday, May 13, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 23 at the funeral home.
Carl H. Wehrwein Jr., 91, Janesville, died Sunday, May 15, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
