Thomas Jon Glendenning, 75, Darien, died Tuesday, May 11, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Darien American Legion, Darien. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Doris Groth, 93, Janesville, died Saturday, May 15, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joseph M. McEwen, 67, Elkhorn, died Thursday, May 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Walter J. Rice III, 72, Janesville, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services May 19 at the funeral home.
Justin Yoss, 38, Janesville, died May 9 in Abilene, Texas. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, and from 10 to 11a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.