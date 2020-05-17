Bruce J. Pollock, 67, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Matthew J. Schmidt, 35, Milton, died Thursday at home. Services will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.