Roland E. "Rollie" Swaim, 85, Janesville, died May 14, 2023, at SSM St. Mary Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home.
Lois N. Kroeze, 92, Clinton, died May 15, 2023, in her daughters home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Eugenia L. Becker, 68, of Janesville, died May 15, 2023, at home. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Robert E. Cook, 91, of Janesville, died May 14, 2023, at Cedar Crest. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on May 26, 2023 (Friday) in the CHAPEL at CEDAR CREST in Janesville. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Connie Mae Haynes, 78, Janesville, died May 11, 2023, at The Bay at Belmont. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Shirley R. Christian, 92, Stoughton, died May 15, 2023, at St. Mary's Care Center, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family.
