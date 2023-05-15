Roland E. "Rollie" Swaim, 85, Janesville, died May 14, 2023, at SSM St. Mary Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home.

Lois N. Kroeze, 92, Clinton, died May 15, 2023, in her daughters home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.