Suzanne M. Creek, 76, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 11, at Azura Memory Care, Beloit. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Irene Eastman, 99, Edgerton, died Wednesday, May 11, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 21. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Edward J. Newman, 81, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, May 11, at home. Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services May 19 at the funeral home.
Carlett Y. Phillips, 78, Edgerton, died Wednesday, May 11, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Rock River Cemetery, Newville. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Carol Jean Popanz, 82, Brodhead, died May 8 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe. Arrangements are pending. DL Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
Keneith William “Junior” Putnam, 61, Beloit, died Thursday, May 12, at home. Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services May 18 at the funeral home.
Dorothy M. Roberts, 87, Edgerton, died Saturday, May 14, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Beverly Anne Wagner, 81, Whitewater, died Monday, May 9, at Ridgestone Gardens, Elkhorn. Private services were held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, assisted the family.
