Allen P. Bell, 67, Stoughton, died Thursday at Nazareth Home, Stoughton. No services will be held. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Charlotte V. Ellingson, 93, Edgerton, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private family services will be Wednesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.