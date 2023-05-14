Daniel Nickels, 67, Darien, died May 5 at Sherwood Lodge, Williams Bay. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Larry D. Cook, 69, Janesville, died May 11 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.