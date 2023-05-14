Daniel Nickels, 67, Darien, died May 5 at Sherwood Lodge, Williams Bay. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Larry D. Cook, 69, Janesville, died May 11 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Steven E. Woodman, 65, Ossian, Indiana, died May 10 at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. No services are planned at this time. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Barbara E. Fisher, 88, Janesville, died May 11 at home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Williams Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Jerry D. "Bucky" Streuly, 67, Janesville, died May 7 at Bedrock Nursing Home, Watertown. Services will be held at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Kathleen I. Podgorski, 74, Janesville, died May 12 at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Dalee E. Applebee, 88, Evansville, died May 12 at home. Memorial services will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 17 at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 am. to 12 p.m.
Gale L. Swatzell Getz, 78, Beloit, died May 11 in her home. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, assisted the family.
Joyce H. Schaaf, 81, of Janesville, died May 12 at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at First Congregational UCC, Janesville with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.