Higinio Gultierrez Aceves, 71, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 12, in Beloit. Memorial services will be at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Irene Ferne Anderson, 78, Edgerton, died Wednesday, May 12, at Edgerton Hospital & Health Services, Edgerton. No services are planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Dorothy L. Cassity, 97, Milton, died Sunday, May 9, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday, May 17, at First Presbyterian Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 17 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Delbert L Fassbender, 89, Janesville, died Thursday, May 13, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services May 21 at the funeral home.
Ruth A. Fischer, 83, Edgerton, died Sunday, May 9, at home. Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Gladys M. Kreger, 91, Janesville, died Thursday, May 13, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 18 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Don P. Najdowski, 86, Janesville, died Wednesday, May 12, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of memorial services May 21 at the funeral home.