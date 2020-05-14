Verna Bakkum, 92, Milton, died Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kenneth George Hoppe, 93, Janesville, died Tuesday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nina Hoppe, 89, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harry E. Larsen, 96, Delavan, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Mary L. Martinez, 57, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary Jo Matz, 86, Edgerton, died Monday at home. Services will be at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Joanne E. Mawhinney, 85, Elkhorn, died Monday at Ridgestone Gardens, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn.
Darrell Page, 49, Janesville, died May 5 at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Scot A. Schmaling, 47, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Timothy Thoms, 61, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Andrew Lee York, 68, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Private family services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.