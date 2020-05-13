Larry Godfred, 75, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kerrie Marie Gray, 69, Beloit, died Sunday at Autumn Lakes Healthcare Center, Beloit. Services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home’s YouTube channel. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Frieda F. Lubkeman, 89, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Peter Jon Samuelson, 61, Sharon, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Toynton Funeral Home, Sharon, is assisting the family.
Roland W. Schroeder, 86, of Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be at later time. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Thomas D. Worden, 69, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at Geneva Lakes Manor, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.