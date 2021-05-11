Winston "Cowboy" Moore, 83, Beloit, died Friday, May 7, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private celebration of life will be held. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Jacqueline Vanita (Hereford) Purifoy, 61, Beloit, died Saturday, May 8, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at noon Saturday, May 15, at New Life Ministries, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 15 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Judith P. "Judy" Scott, 79, Janesville, died Monday, May 10, at home. Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Compass Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of services May 23 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.