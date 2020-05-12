Jesse D. Adams, 64, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at home. Private services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Anne Bellows, 78, Elkhorn, died Sunday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Rebecca Lynn Meyers, 61, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ruth “Ruthie” Mae Montgomery, 89, Beloit, died Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services are planned. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.