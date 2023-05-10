Death notices for May. 11, 2023 May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryce Gudeyon, 69, Janesville, died May 9 at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Coach charged with recording, invading Craig student's privacy in locker room Public record for May 10, 2023 Former St. Mary's nurse pleads guilty to tampering with fentanyl vials Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman to ask for professional guidance on strategic plan Kevin Lahner sworn in as Janesville's new city manager Special section Spring Home Improvement Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW