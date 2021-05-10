Michael F. Hahn, 82, Janesville, died Sunday, May 9, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maynard A. McIntyre, 68, Edgerton, died Sunday, May 9, at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services May 14 at the funeral home.
Russell "Russ" Palmer, 84, Janesville, died Saturday, May 8, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 17 at the funeral home.
Edna M. Thorp, 96, Janesville, died Thursday, May 6, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services May 13 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.