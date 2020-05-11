Verna Bakkum, Janesville, 92, died Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard LaBelle, 86, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Timothy Thom, 61, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty Jane White, 91, Avalon, died Saturday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Private services will be held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.