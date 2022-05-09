Beckra W. Brown, 61, Edgerton, died Wednesday, May 4, at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday May 14, at the Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Genevieve Coby, 62, Verona, died Dec. 14 at home. Celebration of life will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Delavan Arboretum, Delavan. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Joan Haugen, 89, Beloit, died Sunday, May 8, at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. No services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Susan L. Kjelland, 67, Janesville, died Saturday, May 7, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy Summers, 78, Genoa City, died Tuesday, May 3, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services May 14 at the funeral home. Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Karl F. Thom, 89, Janesville, died Sunday, May 8, at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Services will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services May 16 at the funeral home.
Gregory A. Wayne, 54, Janesville, died Saturday, May 7, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Tammy Lee Zifke, 55, Janesville, died Saturday, May 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
