Pearl M. Burch, 90, Delavan, died Sunday, May 9, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Carole J. Cioni-Disch, 81, Beloit, died Saturday, May 8, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4:15 to 7 p.m. May 13 at the funeral home.
Jason Scott Gubrud, 50, Delavan, died Thursday, May 6, in Delavan. Private services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Richard C. Saunders, 88, Mazomanie, formerly of Edgerton, died Dec. 30 in Bradenton, Florida. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 15 at church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Shirley M. Wessels, 85, Beloit, died Saturday, May 8, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.