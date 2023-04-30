Day Y. Johnson, 54, Petroleum, died April 21 at her residence unexpectedly. Ms. Johnson was born October 30, 1968 in Janesville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
David K. Nichols, 73, Footville, died April 27 at his home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Linda S. (Havelka) Brausen, 75, Janesville, died April 26 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 28, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison. A graveside service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.
Mary L. (Moss) Onsrud, 82, Edgerton, died April 29 at Edgerton Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
David S. Barlass, 70, Janesville, died April 28 at the Bay at Beloit Health & Rehab. No services are being planned at this time. The Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arthur O. Amacher, 88, of Janesville, died April 27 at Heartwarming House, Milton. Services are at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home.
Richard D. “Dick” Hartzell, 94, Edgerton, died April 28,at home. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday May 6, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.
Sandra “Sandy” Ann Springbrum, 80, of Janesville, died April 29 at home. Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 4- 6 p.m. on Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory and will continue at church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Shirley J (Schumacher) Wachlin, 92, of Janesville, died April 28 at Cedar Crest. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
John A Schuneman, 88, of Rocklin, CA, formerly of Beloit, died April 24 at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Fr. William “Bill” Connell, 73, of Beloit, died April 28 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
