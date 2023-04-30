Day Y. Johnson, 54, Petroleum, died April 21 at her residence unexpectedly. Ms. Johnson was born October 30, 1968 in Janesville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

David K. Nichols, 73, Footville, died April 27 at his home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.