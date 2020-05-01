Christina M. Conboy, 40, Delavan, died Wednesday at Williams Bay Health Care Center, Williams Bay. Private services will be Sunday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
Lois Evenson, 88, Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Private family services will be at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. A public celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James C. Ingala, 85, North Port, Florida, formerly of Janesville, died Saturday at home. Memorial services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David H. Quass, 77, Janesville, died Tuesday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.