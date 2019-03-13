Ronlyn Edmonds Bauer, 69, Delavan, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services are planned. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Donald D. Herr, 74, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from noon until the time of services Monday at the church.

Dolores Karleski, Janesville, 86, died Monday at Milton Senior Living Center, Milton. Services will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

J.D. Miller, 83, Beloit, died Sunday at Sun Valley Terrace, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preston E. Sigmon, 83, Delavan, died Tuesday at Mercy Walworth Hospital, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Kelly S. Wohl, 40, Delavan, died Friday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Como Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.