Daniel E. Austin, 56, West Chicago, Illinois, formerly Janesville, died Jan. 8 in West Chicago, Illinois. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March, 16, at the Elks Club, Janesville.

Raymond E. Chesmore Sr., 81, Janesville, died Tuesday in Arizona. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Timothy “Timmer” D. Fuller, 54, Milton, died Thursday at home. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jake’s Junction Pub, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family

James M. Funk, 62, Janesville, died Friday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kelley A. Jones, 37, Janesville, died Thursday at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Shelly Marie Lawver, 53, Beloit, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Tiffany A. Slaughter, 25, Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Phillip E. Wulf, 70, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse