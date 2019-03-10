Daniel E. Austin, 56, West Chicago, Illinois, formerly Janesville, died Jan. 8 in West Chicago, Illinois. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March, 16, at the Elks Club, Janesville.

Raymond E. Chesmore Sr., 81, Janesville, died Tuesday in Arizona. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Timothy “Timmer” D. Fuller, 54, Milton, died Thursday at home. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jake’s Junction Pub, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family

James M. Funk, 62, Janesville, died Friday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kelley A. Jones, 37, Janesville, died Thursday at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Shelly Marie Lawver, 53, Beloit, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Tiffany A. Slaughter, 25, Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Phillip E. Wulf, 70, Beloit, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.